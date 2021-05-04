Summerland sees decrease in violent crimes, property crime figures hold steady

Thefts from vehicles increased, according to statistics for first quarter of 2021

Police in Summerland received more calls for service in the first three months of 2021 than in the same period a year earlier, but the number of crimes decreased in most categories, according to policing statistics.

The statistics, presented by the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment, showed 635 calls for service in the first quarter of this year, a 20 per cent increase from the 530 calls received in the same period of 2020.

The number of violent crimes decreased in all categories, from 45 in the first quarter of 2020 to 35 in the same period this year.

The number of property crimes dropped slightly, from 85 in the first quarter of 2020 to 84 in the first quarter of 2021.

The property crime statistics showed changes in crime trends.

The number of business break and enters fell by 74 per cent, from 23 in the first quarter of 2020 to six in thei first quarter of this year. Residential break and enters declined from three in the first quarter of last year to one in the first quarter of this year.

Other break and enters showed an increase, from one reported in the first quarter of 2020 to three in the first quarter of 2021.

The other significant increase was in the number of thefts from vehicles. This figure nearly tripled, from seven incidents reported in the first quarter of 2020 to 20 in the first quarter of this year.

