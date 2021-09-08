Summerland receives funding to recover advisor position

The Summerland Chamber of Commerce has received funding to hire a new part-time advisor for one year. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

The Economic Trust of the Southern Interior (ETSI-BC) has announced that the Rural Business and Community Recovery Program and Summerland Chamber of Commerce have received funding to hire a new part-time advisor for a one year position.

“We were excited with the interest shown by communities and business support organizations throughout the Southern Interior to hire recovery advisors through this funding,” said Laurel Douglas, chief executive officer of the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior.

“We are delighted to provide this assistance in our region with support from the Province of British Columbia as it delivers on its StrongerBC Plan.”

The adjudication team selected 20 applicants whose projects will create a total of 30 part-time and full-time recovery advisor positions to assist businesses and rural communities in the region with COVID-19 economic recovery.

The Summerland Chamber of Commerce has applied and received funding to hire one part-time position for up to 12 months, starting in September, 2021.

This person will be responsible for completing a number of projects during this time frame including outreach to all business members within the Summerland area to provide business recovery supports including business development, assistance navigating government business recovery programs, and grant application support. This person will also connect with businesses to complete surveys and data research that will be provided to government to give a real time realistic picture of the business climate in Summerland.

“We are grateful to ETSI-BC and the provincial government for making this funding available to our chamber to help in the recovery of our business community,” said Ron Kubek, president of the Summerland Chamber. “We encourage our local businesses to work with our new recovery advisor and participate in our business walks, surveys and round tables to ensure we are getting your voices heard.”

In total, 59 communities in all nine ETSI-BC regional districts are being served by these projects, including 10 First Nations communities.

“In reviewing the applications, we saw innovation at the forefront as a key to economic recovery for communities,” said Douglas said. “Our team is working closely with the recipients so their Recovery Advisors can engage and begin providing much- needed economic recovery support.”

The Economic Trust of the Southern Interior, formerly known as the Southern Interior Development Initiative Trust, was created by the provincial government in 2006.

