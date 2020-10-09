RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)

Summerland RCMP respond to man armed with knife

Incident occurred on morning of Oct. 9

A man who brandished a knife while experiencing a mental health crisis, after being asked to leave from a commercial property in Summerland, has been apprehended by the RCMP.

At about 8:30 a.m., Oct. 9, Summerland RCMP along with officers from Penticton, responded to a report of a distraught man in the 15000 block of Logie Road.

Police were told that the 44-year-old man had been staying on the property in his truck and camper, and was told this morning he had to leave.

The man became distraught, began causing a disturbance and threatened to harm himself with a knife.

Police cordoned off the area and used crisis intervention and de-escalation tactics to calm the man. An RCMP crisis negotiator was also called in to provide support.

Sgt. Jason Bayda said because of the work of the officers and the crisis team negotiator, the man surrendered and was apprehended under the B.C. Mental Health Cat.

He was taken to hospital for a full medical assessment and care.

Police

