Corrianne Henson of Penticton exits the frigid waters of Okanagan Lake Monday during the annual Summerland Kinsmen New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip on Jan. 1, 2018. (Black Press file photo)

Summerland Polar Bear Dip cancelled

COVID-19 restrictions result in decision not to hold 36th annual icy plunge

In response to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Kinsmen Club of Summerland has cancelled its annual Kinsmen Polar Bear Dip.

“We would like to thank our repeat event sponsors, spectators, volunteers and of course participants for their support over the last 35 years and we are already looking forward to the 2022 Kinsmen Polar Bear Dip,” said Frederik Numsen, president of the Summerland Kinsmen Club.

READ ALSO: Near balmy conditions for South Okanagan Polar Bear Dip

READ ALSO: Summerland Kinsmen provide support to food bank

The service club has been active for more than 60 years and has raised money for numerous projects in the community, including playgrounds, trails, events and the youth centre.

Over the past year, the club provided $4,000 in bursaries for high school graduates, worked together with the Summerland Rotary Club and the Kettle Valley Railway Society on a joint construction project as well as responded to various local funding requests. Nationally, Kin Canada has raised awareness for Cystic Fibrosis Canada for the past 70 years and has raised $47.6 million to help find a cure.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club was not able to hold regular events such as the beverage gardens at the Summerland Action Festival, the fish pond at the Summerland Festival of Lights, bar services and general meetings.

The club is now working with the municipality on a potential capital project, and is expected to announce details of an upcoming fundraising raffle.

Those who had planned to attend the 36th annual Polar Bear Dip are urged to make their usual donations by mail to Summerland Kinsmen, Box 686, Summerland BC, V0H 1Z0 or email info@summerlandkinsmen.com for more options or information.

