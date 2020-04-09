While playgrounds, the Summerland Skatepark and active recreation facilities in Summerland have been closed to the public, the community’s parks are still open for passive recreation. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland parks remain open for passive use

Users urged to maintain physical distancing to slow spread of COVID-19

While Summerland’s active recreation facilities have been closed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, parks and trails are still open.

Lori Mullin, manager of parks and recreation for Summerland, said the parks are still open for passive use.

However, playground equipment and the Summerland Skatepark are now closed to the public.

READ ALSO: B.C. closes all provincial parks for COVID-19 protection

READ ALSO: Princeton closes parks and mayor launches 'virtual walk' Facebook group

In addition, washrooms in parks have been closed and park gates, where they exist, have been closed to keep vehicle traffic out of the parks.

Mullin urges people using the parks to respect and observe the physical distancing directives that have been put in place by the province.

“If people are not maintaining distancing, we may have to take additional measures,” she said. “We don’t want people gathering.”

The physical distancing directive requires people to keep at least two metres apart from each other, in order to slow the spread of the pandemic.

While the parks remain open at present, Mullin urges parks users to check the municipality’s website at www.summerland.ca to see any changes to park use policies as the pandemic continues.

