The Summerland Ornamental Gardens will hold its spring plant sale online. The sale begins May 1. (Contributed)

Summerland Ornamental Gardens to hold online plant sale

Variety of plants available through fundraising event

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens will hold its annual spring plant sale online this year.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the six-hectare (15-acre) gardens has been closed to the public since March 2020 until recently. As a result, on-site donations have not been collected.

The Friends of the Gardens Society is a nonprofit organization committed to the maintenance and the preservation of the more than century old gardens, employing two full time paid gardeners and organizing many volunteers to achieve its goal.

The spring plant sale, with plant pickup at the gardens, is intended to boost finances for the gardens.

A wide range of vegetables, annuals, perennials, and drought tolerant plants will be on offer. All are grown at the Summerland Research Centre greenhouses. The complete plant list will be posted on the Summerland Ornamental Gardens website at summerlandgardens.org on May 1.

Orders can be placed by emailing friends.summerlandgardens@gmail.com until May 10. Payment options include e-transfer, PayPal, cheque or cash (correct amount.) Those who place orders will be emailed a pickup time.

