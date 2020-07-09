Summerland Museum reopens

Museum to open on July 15 with reduced operating hours

The Summerland Museum and Archives Society will reopen its building to the public on Wednesday, June 15.

The museum, at 9521 Wharton St., closed its doors earlier as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the museum will be open, the operating schedule will be condensed, with doors open to the public on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The hours will be reduced, with a freeze on typical extended summer hours, a news release from the museum states.

The museum schedule will be Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to check the museum’s website at www.summerlandmuseum.org for any new updates before visiting.

Staff at the museum have developed enhanced COVID-19 protocols, including increased cleaning, reducing or eliminating touch points, installing a wireless doorbell and limiting occupancy.

The museum will have limit of 6 guests, plus additional staff.

Those who have questions or want more information are asked to call 250-494-9395 or by email info@summerlandmuseum.org.

