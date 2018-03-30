Summerland mudslide threatens homes

The District of Summerland has declared a state of local emergency for two properties on Garnet Valley Road after a mudslide this morning.

An area about 10 metres wide at the crest of the slope above the road, consisting of soil and tree debris flowed down the slope into the south corner of a home at 21207 Garnet Valley Rd. It also washed out the slope below the house to the southeast and onto the northeast corner of the property at 21025 Garnet Valley Rd.

An evacuation order has been issued for 21207 Garnet Valley Rd. with all occupants ordered to evacuate immediately. An evacuation alert has also been issued for 21025 Garnet Valley Rd. and occupants should be monitoring the situation closely and be prepared to leave in the event the situation changes.

According to geotechnical information received by the district, a section of the slope remaining above is saturated and water continues to flow through and out of the slide area. Water also continues to erode the slope below the house and deposit material.

The evacuation order was prompted by the threat of additional ground slippage and groundwater erosion. Both properties should be considered a high risk during future rainfall/melting events.

District crews are monitoring the situation to assess the potential risk to municipal infrastructure including a water main and Garnet Valley Road. FortisBC has been on site assessing the potential risk to a gas main located near the slide.