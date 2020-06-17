Roch Fortin of Maple Roch in Summerland shows a bottle of maple syrup which contains some gold. The maple syrup business in Summerland will reopen on June 20. Earlier, the business had closed its doors as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland maple syrup store to reopen

Maple Roch will hold a reopening celebration on June 20

Maple Roch, a maple syrup business in Summerland, is planning to hold its grand reopening on June 20.

“It’s going to be a brilliant decor. We did seize the opportunity during this pandemic to refurbish and create a Canadian maple atmosphere inside our store,” said owner Roch Fortin.

“The protocol we have put into place allows for people to be able sit on our deck, enjoy an ice cream, relax and socialize again.”

READ ALSO: Maple syrup from Summerland contains gold

READ ALSO: Syrup commercially produced from Summerland maple trees

The business will be following guidelines set out by the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety and WorkSafeBC. These include:

• A maximum of five customers will be in the store at a time.

• Proper cleaning liquids or disinfectant wipes will be used on hard surfaces as well as to disinfect high-touch electronic devices such as touch screens and pin pads.

• Hand sanitizers will be provided at the entrance, exit, service counter, and any other customer touch points.

Samples will be in sealed containers.

“We want our customers to know that we will make every effort and ensure they feel confident and comfortable about entering our store. Their health and safety is our main priority as is for our employees,” Fortin said.

Provincial health authorities are limiting gatherings to 50 people, so, as part of the celebrations, the first 49 customers who come that day will receive a free ice cream, with one free topping of their choice.

