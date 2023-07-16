Lakeshore Wine Village is anticipated to come to Summerland sometime in 2024 and will be on Lakeshore Drive. (Rendering from Lakeshore Wine Village)

Summerland is getting a wine village

The Lakeshore Wine Village, located beside Rotary Beach, is expected to open in 2024

Summerland is getting a wine village at the lakefront that will showcase Bottleneck Drive.

Lakeshore Wine Village will be located on the bottom floor of the new luxury Oasis development still under construction. This concept will bring together multiple tasting rooms and stores for wineries, cideries, breweries, and distilleries all under one roof.

Located beside the popular Rotary beach, marina, yacht club and restaurants as well as the Summerland Waterfront Resort, the Wine Village is aiming to be a tourist destination for those looking to taste and discover wines, beer and spirits of the region.

“This project is an exciting endeavor that will showcase the incredible diversity and craftsmanship of the local wine and spirits industry in Summerland,” said Ryan Kennedy, project director of Summerland Lakeshore Wine Village. “We aim to offer an all-encompassing experience that combines a picturesque setting with unparalleled convenience, allowing both established and emerging wineries, cideries, breweries, and distilleries to expand their market share and cater to a wider audience. Perfect for producers that do not have an accessible location or they want an additional location from Osoyoos, Oliver, Kelowna, Kamloops etc.”

The first wine village in Canada opened in Oliver two years ago and is an open air concept with wineries and breweries forming a circle around a main sitting and atrium area.

The layout of Summerland wine village will be indoors, and ensures that each participating winery, cidery, brewery, and distillery has its own distinctive space, allowing them to showcase their products and tell their stories.

The completion of the Summerland wine village project is anticipated for March 2024, with leasing opportunities now open for interested wineries, cideries, breweries, and distilleries.

For more information on leasing opportunities and updates on Summerland Lakeshore Wine Village, please contact bottleneckvillage@gmail.com.

