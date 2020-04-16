The Summerland Health Centre on Atkinson Road was evacuated on the morning of April 16 after the smell of diesel was detected in the building. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland Health Centre evacuated

Odour of diesel fuel noticed in facility on morning of April 16

The Summerland Health Centre building on Atkinson Road was evacuated on the morning of April 16 after reports of the smell of diesel fuel in the building.

READ ALSO: Noxious odour detected at Summerland Health Centre

The call was made at 9:24 a.m. and emergency crews arrived by 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters did not notice the smell of diesel fuel as they conducted a quick walk through of the building.

This is not the first time emergency crews have been called to the facility. In early December, emergency crews responded to another report of the smell of diesel fumes in the facility.

Health

