Summerland Fall Fair to proceed in 2018

Agricultural fair to return following three-year hiatus

Summerland will have its annual fall fair in place next year, following a three-year absence.

A newly formed society and a new board are now in place to bring back the annual agricultural fair.

The committee consists of founding members Margaret Holler, Camila Diaz Ramirez and Denise MacDonald, along with board members Timothy Broesch, Barbara Thorburn, Bobby Bovenzi and Annie Beulah.

“This is a team with many diverse skills,” MacDonald said.

Broesch was the president of the Fall Fair in 2014, the last year the fair was held.

Previously, the agricultural fair had been a Summerland tradition, held in early September each year for 105 years.

In early June, 2015, after a month of uncertainty, the organizers chose not to hold the fair. Financial uncertainties and a shortage of board members were among the reasons for cancelling the fair at the time.

Now, however, there is a renewed interest in bringing back the fair, MacDonald said.

A meeting last week drew a cross-section of the community interested in bringing back the fair.

MacDonald said the fair, on the second weekend of September, is a busy time of year for apple growers and other orchardists. However, the other events that weekend, including a car show and a dog show, will help to bring people to the community.

Next year’s fair is expected to be smaller than past fairs, with fewer categories in place, but MacDonald and others expect it to grow in the coming years.

She added that already applications for funding have already been submitted.

“It’s going to be a great community event,” she said.

Previous story
Kelowna Lotto winner thought he’d won a small prize, but then…
Next story
Organ recipients say thank you at KGH

Just Posted

Kelowna Lotto winner thought he’d won a small prize, but then…

Man stunned to learn he won $16.7 million on Lotto 6/49

GoFundMe started for Lake Country couple who lost home in fire

On Nov. 30, Shianne Etzerza and Felipe Burtch lost their Oyama home in a fire

Families of couple missing in Edmonton-bound plane begin online fundraiser

Hoping to raise money to keep search going for Ashley Bourgeault and Dominic Neron

Rockets trio named to junior selection camp

Hockey Canada invites Kelowna’s Dube, Foote and Lind to last step of evaluation process

Proposed subdivision setback in Lake Country

A variance permit was denied during a council meeting Tuesday night

Organ recipients say thank you at KGH

The annual Operation Popcorn thanks hospital staff for the work they do supporting organ donation

B.C. not meeting women’s rights as established by UN: report card

annual report card released by West Coast LEAF says the province is missing targets in UN conference

Summerland Fall Fair to proceed in 2018

Agricultural fair to return following three-year hiatus

YouTube Canada Reveals the top videos of 2017

From a sea lion that got a bit too frisky to a toddler stealing popcorn from Prince Harry - we watched it all

VIDEO: Giving the gifts of whale snot, prosthetic eyes and formula

Snot samples are collected from humpback whales by flying a small drone near their blower

Rogers considers selling Toronto Blue Jays

Company says sale could free up capital for its main communications businesses

Christmas plea for information on missing Shuswap woman

Nicole Bell’s parents only want one thing for Christmas and they’re hoping the public can help

Canadians urged to exercise caution in Middle East ahead of protests

Protests are in reaction to Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

B.C. barber among Canada’s 10 best

Brett Kelly from The Gentlemen’s Shop and Shave Parlour a top-10 finalist in national online vote

Most Read