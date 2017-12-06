Summerland Fall Fair to proceed in 2018

Summerland will have its annual fall fair in place next year, following a three-year absence.

A newly formed society and a new board are now in place to bring back the annual agricultural fair.

The committee consists of founding members Margaret Holler, Camila Diaz Ramirez and Denise MacDonald, along with board members Timothy Broesch, Barbara Thorburn, Bobby Bovenzi and Annie Beulah.

“This is a team with many diverse skills,” MacDonald said.

Broesch was the president of the Fall Fair in 2014, the last year the fair was held.

Previously, the agricultural fair had been a Summerland tradition, held in early September each year for 105 years.

In early June, 2015, after a month of uncertainty, the organizers chose not to hold the fair. Financial uncertainties and a shortage of board members were among the reasons for cancelling the fair at the time.

Now, however, there is a renewed interest in bringing back the fair, MacDonald said.

A meeting last week drew a cross-section of the community interested in bringing back the fair.

MacDonald said the fair, on the second weekend of September, is a busy time of year for apple growers and other orchardists. However, the other events that weekend, including a car show and a dog show, will help to bring people to the community.

Next year’s fair is expected to be smaller than past fairs, with fewer categories in place, but MacDonald and others expect it to grow in the coming years.

She added that already applications for funding have already been submitted.

“It’s going to be a great community event,” she said.