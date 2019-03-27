Summerland docks to be rebouilt again

REPLACING DOCKS Although the F and I docks at Rotary Beach in Summerland were rebuilt last fall, concerns were raised about the safety of the new structures. The municipality will now spend $118,875 to replace the docks once again. (Summerland Review file photo)

Two docks at Rotary Beach will be reconstructed in time for the summer tourist season.

The F and I docks at the beach were damaged after spring flooding in 2017.

Last year, in September, they were reconstructed. At the time, the crews used treated materials and raised the docks by half a metre above the previous level, to comply with the Okanagan Lake Dock Standards.

Then, after the work was completed, municipal staff raised concerns about the replaced structures, especially the risk because of the new height of the docks.

Trademark Industries has been awarded the contract to replace the two docks, at a cost of $118,875.

The work is to be completed before the end of June.

While the cost is significant, members of council said the docks are needed.

“It’s too important for the community to go another season without these docks,” said Coun. Doug Holmes.

Coun. Marty Van Alphen said the docks are a tourist attraction.

“We need to have the beach functioning properly,” he said.

The work is expected to begin soon in order to meet the June deadline.