LARGE DONATION Aaron McRann, left, executive director of the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan, receives a cheque from Kelly Marshall, CEO of the Summerland Credit Union and Sandy Berry, board chair of the Summerland Credit Union. The money will go into a legacy fund to benefit the community of Summerland. (Photo submitted)

Summerland Credit Union donates money for legacy fund

Donation of $75,000 made during credit union’s 75 anniversary

The Summerland Credit Union is wrapping up its 75th anniversary year with one of its largest community donations ever.

The credit union has donated $75,000 to the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan.

The money will go into a Summerland Credit Union Legacy Fund and will be used for community projects.

“The Community Foundation is excited to partner with Summerland Credit Union in its 75th year,” said Aaron McRann, executive director of the community foundation. “The credit union has made a huge contribution to Summerland over the years, and this donation will ensure that its impact continues into the future.”

A committee made up of Summerland Credit Union board of directors, along with the Community Foundation, will allocate grants annually from the fund.

“The donation is for the benefit of all people in our credit union community,” said Kelly Marshall, CEO of the Summerland Credit Union. “It is our hope that in 75 years we can look back at this initial seed money and wonder if we could have imagined how many lives it could touch, and what it could become.”

Summerland Credit Union was started by 10 founding members in 1944.

Today, it is the second largest single branch credit union in Canada with more than $300 million in assets and more than 7,200 members.

Summerland Credit Union donates money for legacy fund

Donation of $75,000 made during credit union's 75 anniversary

