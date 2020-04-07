Summerland couple sharing positive messages

Carsten and Val Nielsen are displaying professionally made signs during COVID-19 pandemic

A Summerland couple will display some professionally made signs with positive messages in the community.

Carsten and Val Nielsen have created five large signs with the messages, Sunny Days Ahead and Throw Kindness Around Like Confetti.

Carsten Nielsen hopes to have the signs displayed prominently in Summerland’s downtown area.

“Let’s spread a little joy around the community,” he said.

He said the positive messages are intended to provide encouragement and inspiration to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re all working through this together,” he said.

Since the pandemic forced closures and restrictions in Summerland, other signs with positive messages have been appearing around Summerland.

These include small signs on cardstock and brightly painted rocks with messages of hope.

Others have displayed pink hearts in residential and business windows and have displayed signs thanking medical staff and other frontline workers for their dedication as the pandemic continues.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus