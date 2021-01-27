Summerland council approves variance for drive-thru sign

Questions raised about why issue was brought to council table

A change to the drive thru sign at the Tim Hortons in Summerland came before Summerland council on Jan. 25. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland’s municipal council has approved a development variance permit for the drive-through sign at the Summerland Tim Hortons restaurant, but some members of council are wondering why the issue was on the council agenda.

The item at the Jan. 25 council meeting, was for a change in the sign on the restaurant’s property, replacing the existing pre-menu board sign and drive-through menu board sign.

“I don’t know why it’s a council decision. It seems to be like a business decision. What is the purpose for regulating drive-thru signs?” Coun. Doug Holmes asked.

Brad Dollevoet, director of development services, said the municipality’s sign bylaw deals with all signs in the community, including those on private property.

Because of the wording of the sign, the item had to come before Summerland council, he said.

The motion to allow the variance to the sign received council approval.

