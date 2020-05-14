Summerland construction activity slower than a year ago

Construction activity is still proceeding in Summerland despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the May 11 municipal council meeting, the municipal development services monthly report was presented to council.
A total of 16 permits, with a value of $2,768,800 were issued in April.
The number of permits is lower than the 21 permits issued in April, 2019, but the dollar value is higher than the $1,772,000 that month.
So far this year, the municipality has issued a total of 54 permits, with a total value of $8,391,800.
This is considerably lower than the 78 permits worth $19,047,800 during the first four months of 2019, but comparable with the 2018 statistics.
In the first four months of 2018, the municipality had issued a total of 64 building permits, with a value of $8,401,000.
