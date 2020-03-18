Summerland’s municipal hall building will be closed effective March 19 as the municipality works to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland closes municipal hall, public works building

Most public facilities are now closed in response to COVID-19 pandemic

The municipality of Summerland has closed municipal hall and the works and utility office to the public until further notice, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement, which takes effect March 19, adds both buildings to a growing number of municipal closures.

“District of Summerland staff will still be available by telephone or email to serve the public and continue business during regular hours,” said Anthony Haddad, chief administrative officer with the community.

“Any essential services that may require a meeting with staff will be done by appointment only. The community should contact the relevant department to make an appointment.

At present, the landfill is still open and garbage collection service is still continuing, Haddad said.

Municipal hall staff will be available by telephone between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

For general inquiries, call 250-494-6451. For development services, call 250-494-1373. For utility billing, call 250-494-4047. For property tax, accounts receivable and accounts payable, call 250-494-4055. For recreation services, call 250-494-0447.

Works and utilities can be contacted between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at 250-494-0431.

Non-emergency calls to the fire department can be made by calling 250-494-7211.

The municipal buildings and facilities closed to the public include the fire hall, the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre, the Summerland Arena, the water and wastewater treatment plants, the works and utilities office, municipal hall, Centre Stage Theatre, the Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre and the Summerland Museum.

