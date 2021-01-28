Summerland Chamber makes changes to staffing

Restructuring done for fresh start and new opportunities

The Summerland Chamber of Commerce has a new team in place for the coming year.

“The challenges of 2020 are behind us. The numerous changes of the past year bring many opportunities for a fresh start and forward thinking for our community,” said Ron Kubek, president of the chamber.

He has taken on the role of president and managing director as the board is making the transition from a governance board to a working board.

LeeAnn MacNeil has moved from office manager to manager of member services.

Two addition staff members have been hired. Allison Markin will be the managing director of tourism development and communication and Mike Hildebrand will be the executive advisor of business development.

“We have two concurrent strategic priorities to address. First, to work with our members and partners on economic goals, and this is where Mike and his years of experience in the corporate world fit in. The second is putting Summerland back on the map as a visitor destination, and Allison’s experience not only in marketing but culinary and experiential tourism will be a great asset,” said Kubek.

The chamber has gone through changes in recent weeks. A new membership model is in place for the chamber, with voluntary membership instead of mandatory membership for all businesses. For 2021, the municipality of Summerland has waived business license fees.

In addition, Roch Fortin has been appointed to the chamber’s board of directors.

“We think we’re really well placed to help the community in 2021 and beyond,” Kubek said. He added that the focus will be on addressing needs and providing resources specifically for the needs of Summerland’s business community.

