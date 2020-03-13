PROVIDING CARE Seniors care facilities in Summerland are taking measures to ensure residents are protected from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland care facilities work to protect residents from COVID-19

Additional monitoring and sanitizing among precautions taken at seniors care homes

Seniors care facilities in Summerland are taking measures to protect their residents from COVID-19.

Christine Gray, chief executive officer of the Parkdale Place Housing Society, said staff are taking extra precautions, including washing and sanitizing surfaces twice daily.

“We are endeavouring to be extremely cautious,” she said. “The important thing is the safety of all our tenants.”

Management and staff are also monitoring all government updates and taking the necessary precautions, she said.

The Parkdale Place facilities are advising people not to come in if they have been out of country recently, but Gray said this is a request and access to the facility is not restricted.

“We don’t have the authority to quarantine or do a lockdown,” she said. “We can only hope the people will follow our directive.”

Summerland Seniors Village is also addressing the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wish to reassure residents, their families and the public that we are following direction by health officials and have full infection prevention and control precautions in place,” said Jennie Deneka of West Coast Seniors Housing Management, the company which owns the Summerland facility.

In addition to extra cleaning and hygiene efforts, the facility has cancelled open houses and has activated public distancing.

Visitors must fill out an active screening questionnaire before they can come in to the site to visit a resident.

Staff are being advise to use video and phone conferences instead of face to face meetings.

The facility staff are also reviewing supplies so they have sufficient stocks in case of a declared outbreak.

“We will continue to act upon the latest advice of B.C.’s health ministry and will adapt our operations as necessary and recommended,” Deneka said.

