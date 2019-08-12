Summerland cannabis application receives unanimous council support

Downtown business is third application to come before council

For the second time since late spring, an application for a cannabis retail store has come before Summerland municipal council.

The application is for a store to be located at 102-10105 Main St.

The applicant, PH Summerland Cannabis Inc., is proposing to have the store open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed Sundays.

This is less than the hours proposed by two other cannabis retail stores in the community.

The proposed business also meets the municipality’s location requirements of at least 50 walkable metres from community or youth centres, libraries, schools, parks or playgrounds.

The closest amenity is Memorial Park, which is 60 walkable metres from the front of the site.

The application has been reviewed with municipal departments, with no concerns raised. The RCMP also indicated their interests are unaffected by the license application.

While the Okanagan Skaha School District will not hold another board meeting until the end of September, the school board has stated its opposition to an earlier cannabis retail store application for the downtown area.

That application, presented in late spring, was for a location on Victoria Road North. The school board recommended the application be denied since the location “appears closer to the high school than is desirable, and that the late hours are not in keeping with the business hours typically kept in Summerland.”

In addition, when the Victoria Road North location came before council, a petition was circulated, asking for a ban on cannabis stores in the downtown area.

That petition called for a downtown exclusion zone, a minimum distance of 750 metres between cannabis retail stores and a 300-metre buffer around schools, Memorial Park and facilities where children will gather.

However, there was no correspondence from the public about this application, and there were no comments from the public about this issue during the council meeting.

The cannabis retail store application received unanimous support from municipal council.

Mayor Toni Boot was not present at the council meeting.

Since recreational cannabis was legalized last October, three applications for cannabis retail stores have come before Summerland council. All three have received support from council.

So far, none has received approval from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

