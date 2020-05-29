Vehicles are parked along Main Street once again as businesses in Summerland begin to reopen. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in numerous business closures and reductions of hours. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland businesses optimistic as reopening begins

Businesses make plans for restructuring as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed

As businesses begin to reopen, there is a new sense of optimism and hope in Summerland, says David Hull, executive director of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re through the crisis phase,” he said. “Now we’re in the reopening phase.”

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in numerous business closures and slowdowns beginning in mid-March, and at that time, few businesses in downtown Summerland were open.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

READ ALSO: WorkSafe BC issues COVID-19 guidelines as businesses ready to reopen

Now, however, Hull is noticing more vehicles parked at downtown businesses. He is also noticing a positive tone in emails and phone calls he has had since the reopening plans began.

However, the process of reopening businesses is not easy, he said.

“Opening up is more difficult. Reopening has a lot of challenges to it,” he said.

For restaurants and other hospitality businesses, restrictions on capacity and physical distancing directives mean the number of people allowed in at any one time will be reduced.

Manufacturing businesses may need to rework their assembly lines and other protocols.

Those involved in agriculture will have a more difficult time finding seasonal workers this year.

And he expects tourism-related businesses will notice a quiet season this year.

Ron Kubek, president of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce, said businesses are starting to reopen and are noticing a slow return of customers.

But he added that long-term changes will be seen.

“There is no back to normal and we don’t even know if this is the new normal,” he said in a message to the chamber membership. “All I know is to be open to new ideas, have patience with customers and staff, ask for help, try new things and new ways of business and realize you survived this far and now it’s time to soar.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan toddler airlifted to hospital after suffering serious burns
Next story
Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Just Posted

Mother duck and babies rescued from Highway 97 in Lake Country

The mother and nine ducklings were taken to Duck Lake

Kelowna RCMP pull over vehicle with no licence plate, find drugs inside

Officers also responded to a white van in the West Kelowna Walmart parking lot with no insurance

Vehicle brings down light post on Westside Road Thursday evening

Incident occurred at the intersection of Westside Rd. and Seena Rd. at 7:50 p.m.

New restaurant set to open across Kelowna’s Gyro Beach

Diner Deluxe has had some setbacks, including a pandemic, but they’re ready to welcome guests

Central Okanagan school buses to remain parked through the summer

The board of education made the decision to nix bus services on Wednesday

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

Grand Forks braces for river flooding amid warm weather and rain

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Okanagan toddler airlifted to hospital after suffering serious burns

Vernon’s Advanced Life Support paramedic crew was called to the scene in Enderby Thursday afternoon

Princeton schools ready to open Monday

Parents are must now decide whether their children will go back to… Continue reading

Minneapolis cop who knelt on man’s neck charged with murder

Arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct

Summerland businesses optimistic as reopening begins

Businesses make plans for restructuring as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed

Non-food vendors coming back to Kelowna farmers’ market this weekend

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is welcoming back several artisans on Saturday

Most Read