Summerland building destroyed by fire

Portion of Victoria Road South closed as emergency workers responded to blaze on Monday afternoon

BUILDING FIRE A portion of Victoria Road South was blocked off on Monday afternoon as emergency crews worked to control a building fire. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Police, firefighters and paramedics were at the scene. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire off Victoria Road South in Summerland on Monday afternoon.

The call came around 3:30 p.m. Police, firefighters and paramedics were on the scene. A total of 14 firefighters responded.

Rob Robinson of the Summerland Fire Department said that while the building was badly burned, firefighters were able to get a cat out of a side window during the fire.

The road was crews as crews were at the scene until around 9 p.m. on Monday evening. A crew of three firefighters remained at the scene overnight.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.