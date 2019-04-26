Summerland adjusting trails in Giant’s Head Mountain Park

Maintenance work addresses erosion issues on hillside

Crews are working in Giant’s Head Mountain Park in Summerland, decommissioning some of the trails on the mountain and improving others.

Lori Mullin, Summerland’s manager of parks and recreation, said the improvements will affect hikers in the path and also participants in the Giants Head Grind later this month.

The grind, a fundraising race from the shore of Okanagan Lake to the summit of the mountain, covers 500 metres of elevation gain in 5.4 kilometres.

In the park, the grind route follows a steep dirt trail, beginning near the park gate.

The start of this steep section will be moved slightly.

Other dirt trails in the park are being decommissioned.

“There are going to be some changes to the trails because of the erosion issue,” Mullin said.

Some of the dirt trails had not been planned but instead developed over the years, resulting in some damage to the hillside.

In addition, the dirt trails from the upper parking lot to the summit will also be changed.

Instead of a number of trails to the summit, there will be only one trail, following a zigzag course to the flagpole at the top.

“We want to keep everyone on a set number of trails,” Mullin said.

The work this summer is expected to be completed by July. The improvements are the first two phases of a four-phase project.

The cost of this year’s work is estimated at $725,000.

