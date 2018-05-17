Summer Slam co-organizer, Rawle James, speaks at an Inspired Word Café event. -Credit: Inspired Word Café Summer Slam co-organizer, Rawle James, speaks at an Inspired Word Café event. -Credit: Inspired Word Café

Summer Slam throws down with words

Inspired Word Café’s ‘Summer Slam’ is set for Thursday night at Kelowna’s Laurel Packinghouse

By Matthew Abrey

Poetry and wrestling are two things that most people usually don’t associate with one another, but on May 17, these two vastly different worlds will collide at the Inspired Word Café’s ‘Summer Slam’.

The Laurel Packinghouse will play host to the brainchild event of the Inspired Word Café, an organization committed to showcasing the talent of local poets through a series of fun and inclusive events, such as Thursday night’s wrestling/poetry hybrid.

“Summer Slam is an old wrestling event, and so we thought it would be fun to have an event that had the fun and performativity of a wrestling event and the lyrical competition of a poetry slam.” said Summer Slam co-organizer, Cole Mash.

“This event isn’t like anything else you will see in Kelowna,” continued Mash. “IWC has moved into the realm of interdisciplinarity, utilizing the skills of our incredible team of poets and performers to put on a great show.”

The event features a line-up of eight local poets, hand-picked by organizers, who will battle it out with their words, while leaving the wrestling displays to the professionals.

17 year-old Maddie Bishop is the youngest competitor at this year’s competition. She caught the eye of organizers by performing at various open-mic nights over the past few years, and is very excited to have been invited to this year’s slam, which is expecting crowds in the neighbourhood of a few hundred.

“It’s an honour to be competing against these amazing poets,” said Bishop. “It feels like I’m playing in the big leagues of Kelowna now, and it’s very exciting.”

Doors open at 6:30 Thursday evening, and tickets are still available at eventbrite.ca

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thunderstorms headed to the Okanagan
Next story
Peak levels for Salmon River downgraded

Just Posted

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Plan for new Rutland Middle School upended

Education ministry doesn’t want Quigley Elementary closed to facilitate new RMS

Thunderstorms headed to the Okanagan

Environment Canada re-issued their special weather statement this morning,

Evacuation alert rescinded for West Kelowna

Properties on Hitchner Road are no longer on evacuation alert

UBCO personal belonings cart hits the streets

Members of the street community and local churchs will test prototype

Peak levels for Salmon River downgraded

River flows remain at 100-year flood level, further flooding to depend on weather

Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win

Nick Lalonde had the winner in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Steinbach Pistons at Prospera Centre.

TCH crash at Balmoral injures three

Highway reduced to single-lane traffic, drivers should use caution

Kelowna woman nabbed for alleged theft from vehicle in Oliver

Raven Graham, 21, facing 6 charges, including obstruction of justice, RCMP says

Kids still being locked up, held down in B.C. schools: advocacy group

Inclusion BC says 170 parents, guardians reported their kids had been restrained or secluded

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Unfiltered: Strathcona Beer Company Beach days in the forecast

I will qualify that I am not an all-knowing beer expert. In… Continue reading

Free session to explore genetics of Alzheimer’s

Okanagan Clinical Trials is hosting a free community event at the Okanagan College Theatre.

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

Most Read