Farmers market shoppers look for cherries at the Amador Farms stand. Stephanie Quiroz/staff photo

Summer markets to cause road and lot closures in Kelowna

Summer markets are set to start this Sunday

Kelowna’s summer street markets will be causing some road and parking lot closures throughout the summer.

St. Paul Street will be closed to traffic from Bernard Avenue to Doyle Avenue from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday starting June 16 for the Satellite Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market.

The Rutland Community Market takes place every Sunday until September 29. To accommodate the market, there is no parking on a portion of the Roxby Plaza parking lot from 5:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The City of Kelowna is encouraging residents to cut down on the traffic by using various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling to the events.

Plan your commute at kelowna.ca/roadreport for information about parking, road closures and potential delays.

Summer markets to cause road and lot closures in Kelowna

