RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)

Summer collisions up 62% in Vernon: RCMP report

Third-quarter report sees changes amid unprecedented summer

Theft from vehicles, break and enters and drug-related violations were down substantially in Vernon over the summer months.

Drug violations dropped 22 per cent between July and September, compared to the year prior, according to third-quarter RCMP statistics released by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Theft from vehicles and theft under $5,000 decreased by 32 and 31 per cent, respectively — or 65 and 111 instances each. Meanwhile, instances of theft over $5,000 dropped 57 per cent.

Break and enters in commercial properties dropped 54 per cent with only 16 offences filed by police in July, August and September. Break and enters in residential properties also totaled 16 — a 59 per cent decrease from the year prior.

But of the 15 most common criminal offences reported in the summary, not all saw a downward swing.

Domestic violence stayed about the same with only two fewer cases reported from the same period the year before.

Liquor offences in Vernon were notably lower with a 45 per cent difference from the year prior — and while impaired driving was relatively unchanged, at 44 files compared to 2019’s 41, motor vehicle accidents nearly doubled over the summer with 102 files reported compared to 63.

Sixty-two impaired drivers were taken off Vernon and Coldstream roads by way of suspension or charge, according to the third-quarter report.

In total, criminal code offences reported between July and September were down more than 20.5 per cent compared to 2019, with a total of 1,891 cases in 2020’s third quarter. Property offences, however, were up more than 35 per cent compared to the year prior, from 836 in 2019 to 1,130 in 2020.

More than 28 per cent of the Vernon RCMP’s SEPTA (Street Entrenched Policing Target Analysis) files were reported this quarter.

The local RCMP’s report comes days after Statistics Canada announced crime in Vernon jumped 31 per cent in 2019 with a 46 per cent spike in violent crime.

READ MORE: Crime up 31 per cent in Vernon in 2019: Statistics Canada

READ MORE: Vernon petty thefts dip in COVID-19 quarantine

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Third case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School
Next story
‘Deeply concerning’: New Kelowna RCMP commander addresses detachment’s controversies

Just Posted

Harry Robinson is one of several local Indigenous authors who will be featured during the fall season of the Okanagan Online Book Club. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo)
Okanagan book club opens new chapter of Indigenous history

Online club features six Indigenous books and authors

Wedding ring.
Morning Start: A woman who lost her wedding ring found it 16 years later on a carrot in her garden

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

Supt. Kara Triance, detachment commander for the Kelowna RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘Deeply concerning’: New Kelowna RCMP commander addresses detachment’s controversies

Supt. Kara Triance hopes to improve the culture within the detachment

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Summer collisions up 62% in Vernon: RCMP report

Third-quarter report sees changes amid unprecedented summer

Morgan Rauscher, Biz-Tech Innovator, artist and educator, will be the first in the virtual UBCO Lecture Series Nov. 12 from 6-8 p.m. As demonstrated by a student in the photo, Rauscher is known for his Art-Bot. (Contributed)
Biz-Tech innovator featured in UBC Okanagan series

Vernon Public Art Gallery presents virtual lecture series

Election workers count absentee ballots into the early morning, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Milwaukee at a central counting facility. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
VIDEO: There’s no winner in the U.S. presidential race. That’s OK

The delay doesn’t signify a positive for one side or the other

Voters fill out their ballots at American Legion Post 1 on Election Day in Tulsa, Okla. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mike Simons/Tulsa World
Canada faces political, economic instability after uncertain U.S election result

For Americans voting in Canada, the delay was also frustrating

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
How to combat COVID fatigue: experts say clear messaging, safe social options needed

Just a small minority of Canadians skirting the rules due to COVID fatigue could be detrimental

Kelowna Secondary School. (SD23 photo)
Third case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

The school district says this case is unrelated to the two previous exposures

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Two puppies and a baby goat have been stolen from Willows Farm in Aldergrove. (Willows Farm/Special to The Star)
Two Maremma puppies and a baby goat are missing from Aldergrove farm

Owner of Willows Farm believes they have been stolen and fears for their safety

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Satellite view showing the bridge over Keremeos Creek. A local man was found dead just north of the bridge on Nov. 2. (Google Maps)
Keremeos man, 55, found dead in local creek

RCMP say his death is not considered suspicious

Dwayne Buckle on Hightway 1 en-route from Red Deer to Port Hardy. (Submitted photo) The long road ahead. (Dwayne Buckle photo)
Alberta man walking over 1,000 km through B.C. to honour family lost to cancer

“I’ll do anything I can to get a cure for this disease. If I had to walk to the moon, I would.”

Most Read