The BC Wildfire service reported the fire last night.

UPDATE: Sugar Mountain fire sparked

BC Wildfire identified the small fire late Tuesday.

UPDATE: 8:40 a.m.

According to the BC Wildfire Service there is an uptick in wildfire activity across the province as a result of recent lightning.

Yesterday alone, 132 new wildfires started, including 10 between Cherryville and Revelstoke. The fires have been classified for now as ‘out of control’ until crews assess them.

As of this morning there are 305 fires across B.C. that provincial fire crews are responding too.

———-

BC Wildfire reported a small fire at Sugar Mountain late Tuesday evening.

It has been reported as being 0.01 hectare in size. The cause has not yet been identified.

Updates will be posted as soon as they become available.

Related: Silver Hills fire sparked between Cherryville and Lumby

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: 8 new fires sparked from Shuswap to Revelstoke
Next story
Ten fires sparked in North Okanagan overnight

Just Posted

Businesses concerned about the state of downtown Kelowna

A recent survey conducted by the chamber showed businesses are concerned about the environment

Kelowna Election 2018: Need to fill 350 temporary jobs

Part-time positions offer behind-the-scenes job experience

UPDATE: West Kelowna man knifed in airport parking lot assault

Police still searching for suspect in physical altercation

RCMP Musical Ride will cause traffic delays in downtown Kelowna

The city is warning the public about traffic for the Aug. 9 ride

Kelowna stadium gets upgraded running track

The city will be resurfacing the track at the Apple Bowl Stadium

Breaking: 865 properties on evacuation alert, Snowy Mountain fire doubles in size

As of Wednesday morning the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 6,155 hectares in size.

B.C. announces $1.5M to help people detect signs of stroke

Money will help Heart and Stroke Foundation to run FAST program for five straight years

20 years later, destructive 98’ B.C. wildfire a reminder that fire fuels need to reduced

Counsellor and fire chief look forward to new provincial program to reduce fire fuel.

Kelowna upcoming traffic and city facility disruptions

Changes to traffic flow, public service operations

B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

A Victoria man sleeping in a garbage dumpster was accidently killed Wednesday morning

Breaking: Evacuation Order and State of Local Emergency issued for Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get Placer Mountain Fire under control

Mother’s 25-year search for daughter led to DNA database for missing persons

Lindsey Nicholls was 14 when she went missing August 2, 1993, near Comox, B.C.

It’s OK to cry in the courtroom even if you’re a judge: law professors

Defence lawyer has asked provincial court Judge Monica McParland to recuse herself

Ten fires sparked in North Okanagan overnight

BC Wildfire reporting wildfires from Cherryville to Falkland and up to Revelstoke and Salmon Arm

Most Read