Sudden death in Lumby under investigation

Police responded to a sudden death in the 1900 block of Vernon Street in Lumby Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Google Maps)

Police responded to a sudden death in a Lumby restaurant’s parking lot Monday afternoon.

An officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the reported sudden death at 3:15 p.m., Aug. 24, to Sisters Family Restaurant on Vernon Street.

“No criminality is suspected,” said RCMP media officer Cpl. Tania Finn.

Now, the investigation continues in the hands of the BC Coroners Service.

An independent fact-finding investigation is underway to determine how, where, when and by what means the individual came to their unexpected death, Finn said.

“Neither agency has more information to release at this time.”

READ MORE: Heltman’s whereabouts unknown: Vernon Mounties

READ MORE: Protest held over alleged hamster killer outside Kelowna Law Courts

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP