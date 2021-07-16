(Vancouver Police Department)

Stun grenade deployed in Vancouver takedown of suspect seen holding a rifle

Const. Tania Visintin said the man arrested wasn’t an active shooter

A man was arrested Friday morning on a busy Vancouver street after police received reports of the suspect holding what appeared to be a riffle.

Officers were called to Main Street and East 1st Avenue at around 9:30 a.m., confirmed Const. Tania Visintin.

“This wasn’t an active shooter,” Visintin said. “After gathering more police resources, officers deployed a ‘flash bang,’ which is a distraction technique.”

Witnesses on the scene saw the dramatic takedown, which involved more than a dozen officers.

One man, Richard Wittstock, said he was “shocked” to see the sidewalk explosion.

Thereafter, the suspect was taken into custody and no one was harmed.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.


