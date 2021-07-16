Stun grenade deployed in Vancouver takedown of suspect seen holding a rifle

Const. Tania Visintin said the man arrested wasn’t an active shooter

A man was arrested Friday morning on a busy Vancouver street after police received reports of the suspect holding what appeared to be a riffle.

Officers were called to Main Street and East 1st Avenue at around 9:30 a.m., confirmed Const. Tania Visintin.

“This wasn’t an active shooter,” Visintin said. “After gathering more police resources, officers deployed a ‘flash bang,’ which is a distraction technique.”

Witnesses on the scene saw the dramatic takedown, which involved more than a dozen officers.

Driving down Main Street just now at 2nd Ave., and a bit shocked to see a grenade explode on the sidewalk and 10 cops take some guy down. Pretty crazy. Tons of units in the area, McDonald’s drive-thru closed off. — Richard Wittstock (@rwittstock) July 16, 2021

One man, Richard Wittstock, said he was “shocked” to see the sidewalk explosion.

Thereafter, the suspect was taken into custody and no one was harmed.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

gunsVancouverVancouver police