Study will examine septic systems at Naramata shoreline

Information will be used in community’s upcoming Liquid Waste Management Plan

A study will examine the impact of septic systems on the Okanagan Lake shoreline in Naramata.

In April, the study was approved by the Okanagan Basin Water Board Water Conservation and Quality Improvement Grant Program to examine the impact of onsite wastewater systems on Naramata shoreline.

The work will be completed as part of the data collection for the upcoming Liquid Waste Management Plan for the community.

The shoreline study field work will include selecting locations along the shoreline and then taking water samples from the ground just before entering the lake.

The samples will be taken from the shore in the area where the groundwater and surface water start to mix. They will be analyzed for various parameters that could indicate an impact is present from the nearby septic systems.

Observations at the different locations will also be made for indications of any algae or other impacts to fish spawning areas.

A representative from Caulwell Engineering Geoscience will be starting the field data collection within the next week. Three rounds of testing are anticipated for this study in 2020.

The first round of samples will include areas all around the shoreline of the village. Based on the results of the first round of testing, the second round of sampling will focus on areas that showed higher concentrations of the indicators, such as chloride, nitrate or pathogenic bacteria.

For the sample collection, Caulwell field staff will be accessing the shoreline through public access points in the village.

The testing will be carried out within a couple metres from the edge of the water.

Those who want to ensure the testing takes place in front of their homes and those with concerns about the testing are asked to contact Liisa Bloomfield, manager of engineering with the Regional District.

For further information, please call 250-492-0237 or email info@rdos.bc.ca.

