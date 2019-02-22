Students use creativity to develop ads for Kelowna businesses

Aberdeen Hall Preparatory students are getting hands-on experience in the advertising world.

Arts teacher Brent Sharpe’s Grade 4 and 5 students are designing ads for real companies around Kelowna.

“It gives students a practical or real-world method of the elements of exploring art,” Sharpe explained.

Now in its third year, the students are using elements they’ve learned in class like how to use lines, shapes and colour.

They come up with ads following guidelines laid out by the companies, he said.

Just under 100 students are designing ads for nine companies in the project.

“The idea that their artwork can get chosen and published and sent out to the community is an awesome experience,” Sharpe said.

The class also hones their researching skills by investigating each company.

RELATED: Students showcase science skills at annual fair

“These are actual ads, they learn about advertising, deadlines, fine print, there’s a lot of interesting topics they get to take on,” he said.

Some companies also don’t give outlines for the ads, so the students are able to explore their own ideas.

“But when they have criteria, it’s almost like a commissioned artist whose asked to design something specific so you get both sides of that art world,” Sharpe said.

“I’m always floored with their creativity.”

He said Jordans Interiors & Flooring has become a hit with the students, because of the colours and designs requested.

“Being our third year, we’re starting to see some patterns on the ones being picked,” he said.

His favourite part of the project has been seeing the students’ creativity, how they learn and blend different elements of other art classes they’ve learned over the years.

“At the end, we have some really good pieces of art,” he said.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grade 4 and 5 students at Aberdeen Hall Preparatory school are using the art design skills learned in class and applying them to creating ads for Kelowna companies. (Photo contributed)

Previous story
Okanagan home to 2 of the best North American lake towns
Next story
B.C. woman shares story of abuse with church officials ahead of Vatican summit

Just Posted

Road closures planned in downtown Kelowna for Strides to End Homelessness

The annual event takes place March 2

Kelowna council to consider order to fix dangerous slope

An unstable slope below Loseth Road is threatening homes

Arrest made in Kamloops kidnapping case

Robert James Rennie was located and arrested Feb. 21 by the Penticton RCMP

Kelowna connection to dead cryptocurrency exchange CEO

Gerald Cotten, holding the keys to money tied up in his virtual currency exchange, died in December.

Okanagan home to 2 of the best North American lake towns

TripAdvisor gives a nod to Kelowna and Osoyoos

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Death at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

UPDATE: Three in hospital after crash closes Highway 97 south of Armstrong

Injuries were serious in nature, officials say

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Regulator’s report, coming today, unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline battle

The Trans Mountain pipeline will remain a controversial topic both in the political ring and out

‘There is no market for it,’ Kelowna apartment recycling takes a hit

Waste Connection of Canada’s is no longer picking up certain materials in the Central Okanagan

Highway 1 intersections collision hotspots in the Shuswap

ICBC data shows Salmon Arm motor-vehicle collisions from 2013 to 2017

Australian woman killed in avalanche at Whistler

The woman and her partner were reportedly rescued by ski patrol, but she did not survive

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

Most Read