Students stand by classmate

Vernon students send their support in song to girl coming out of coma since contracting menigicoccal disease

  • Dec. 22, 2017 4:19 p.m.
  • News

Optimism is spreading as a Vernon girl continues to make improvements since being put into a medically induced coma after contracting meningicoccal disease.

A grade 11 student from Kalamalka Secondary is recovering in Vancouver General Hospital.

Family and friends are excited over the news that the teenage girl appears to be making a recovery – as she opened her eyes on Thursday and has since responded to her mother’s voice.

Students at the Coldstream high school are also standing by their classmate, and sent a special message to her Friday on the last day of school (see video below).

“Get better Emily,” one teacher said.

Although they cannot literally stand by her, Kal students are showing their support through Ben E. King’s Stand By Me.

RELATED: Meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Okanagan


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Wildfire refugees: Shelter dogs airlifted from California to Cranbrook
Next story
Anti-transgender posters dropped on Fraser Valley lawns

Just Posted

Lake Country business award finalists announced

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Gala is held in February

Kelowna couple leaves town to pursue travelling dream

James and Claire Young are travelling across the world in their modified camper

Woman targeted in Kelowna rental scam

Christina Harwood-Jones was hoping to have a place for the holidays in Kelowna

Students stand by classmate

Vernon students send their support in song to girl coming out of coma since contracting menigicoccal disease

Immunization for meningococcal disease expanded over holidays

Immunizations will continue through December and in January

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Cash stolen after knife-wielding man robs Kamloops gas station

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

B.C. prison guard treated after suspected fentanyl exposure

Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre

Most Read