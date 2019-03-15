Students rally in Kelowna to press for climate change action

Students from KSS, RSS, and OKM walked out of class Friday to address climate change

The calls for climate change in Kelowna were heard from a younger crowd Friday afternoon.

A student-led protest was organized by Kelowna students to bring even more attention to the inaction of changes needed in Kelowna’s climate, as well as changes that are needed around the globe.

UBC Okanagan fourth year student Clare Addison joined the protest with Kelowna high school students to accompany the young and local cries to action.

Addison said she had not seen a youth gathering like that since her high school days.

“It’s amazing, I’ve cared about this for a long time, and I feel that the past couple of years nothing much been done about it,” said Addison. “It’s really nice to be a part of this, and all the people in high school are doing amazing (work). What they’ve been doing says a lot the next generation.”

Students took turns on a microphone explaining why they were there, and how today’s youth, including students from all over the Okanagan, can lead the way into changes that need to be made to decrease the effects of climate change.

Diets, carbon footprints and fossil fuels were the most discussed topics that the Okanagan students hope will lead to a revolution of climate change needs.

“I hope that it spreads the message and gets more people involved,” said Addison

UBCO’s Clare Addison invites people to join the fight against climate change. “Just look around,” Addison says. #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/AgWeqGReKq — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) March 15, 2019

Kelowna students will be joined in their efforts soon with National Climate Strike in Canada coming May 3, and the Global Day for Climate Action May 15.

