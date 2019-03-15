Clare Addison addresses the crowd at Stuart Park Friday afternoon. (Mackenzie Britton/Capital News)

Students rally in Kelowna to press for climate change action

Students from KSS, RSS, and OKM walked out of class Friday to address climate change

The calls for climate change in Kelowna were heard from a younger crowd Friday afternoon.

A student-led protest was organized by Kelowna students to bring even more attention to the inaction of changes needed in Kelowna’s climate, as well as changes that are needed around the globe.

UBC Okanagan fourth year student Clare Addison joined the protest with Kelowna high school students to accompany the young and local cries to action.

Addison said she had not seen a youth gathering like that since her high school days.

“It’s amazing, I’ve cared about this for a long time, and I feel that the past couple of years nothing much been done about it,” said Addison. “It’s really nice to be a part of this, and all the people in high school are doing amazing (work). What they’ve been doing says a lot the next generation.”

READ MORE: Kelowna students to walk out of class in protest of climate change inaction

READ MORE: Student walk out in Victoria

Students took turns on a microphone explaining why they were there, and how today’s youth, including students from all over the Okanagan, can lead the way into changes that need to be made to decrease the effects of climate change.

Diets, carbon footprints and fossil fuels were the most discussed topics that the Okanagan students hope will lead to a revolution of climate change needs.

“I hope that it spreads the message and gets more people involved,” said Addison

Kelowna students will be joined in their efforts soon with National Climate Strike in Canada coming May 3, and the Global Day for Climate Action May 15.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A year later, B.C. cab driver who was beaten with tire iron still can’t get support
Next story
BCTF president speaks up on Chilliwack dress code comments

Just Posted

Students rally in Kelowna to press for climate change action

Students from KSS, RSS, and OKM walked out of class Friday to address climate change

Former Kelowna social worker facing 4 new civil lawsuits

Robert Riley Saunders now has 10 lawsuits against him

UBCO 3MT winner takes home $3,000

UBC Okanagan’s sixth annual Three Minute Thesis competition was held Thursday

Kelowna Muslim student says deadly New Zealand attacks ‘hits close to home’

The president of the UBCO Muslim association is encouraging others to learn more about each other

Turning up the heat: Lake Country Firestorm cheerleader takes home trophy

The Okanagan Firestorm Intensity group won second in the UCA International All Star Championship

49 killed at mosques in ‘one of New Zealand’s darkest days’

‘It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,’ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said

A year later, B.C. cab driver who was beaten with tire iron still can’t get support

Had teeth knocked out, left unconsious on Golden Ears Bridge

Colorectal cancer researcher needs more B.C. survivors

UBC’s Mary De Vera seeks answers after her own recovery

Search crew, snowmobile club cooperation key for winter rescues

Vernon Search and Rescue met the Vernon Snowmobile Association Thursday for rescue training

BCTF president speaks up on Chilliwack dress code comments

Hansman rebukes comments made that blame girls for predatory behavior by boys and men

Cougar stalks Girl Guide selling cookies in Okanagan neighbourhood

AT RANDOM: Mother issues safety concerns following cougar sighting

Three-year-old girl killed in B.C. farm accident

Coroner investigating death after incident in Delta in the Lower Mainland

Find a job you love at Black Press Media’s education and career fair in Kelowna

Event happens at Rutland Centennial Hall on April 11

Chilliwack Catholic preschool closed after threats made to priest, principal

RCMP intercepted man who is now in hospital under observation

Most Read