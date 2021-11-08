Students help scare away hunger in Lake Country

Peter Greer Elementary students helped stock the new Lake Country fridge with their Scare Away Hunger Food Drive. (Contributed) A community fridge has been installed at the Winfield United Church with the goal of providing food security to residents 24 hours a day. (Contributed) Peter Greer Elementary students helped stock the new Lake Country fridge with their Scare Away Hunger Food Drive. (Contributed)

Peter Greer’s own elementary students treated the community’s most vulnerable with nourishment this Halloween.

Grade 5 leadership students organized a Scare Away Hunger food drive with the entire school. All of the food and money raised was donated to the Lake Country Community Fridge, which is a 100 per cent community and volunteer run structure containing a fridge/freezer and dry goods area that is open 24/7.

“We wanted to help people who couldn’t afford healthy food or people who needed to save money so they could pay rent or other bills,” the students said. “We felt like we could make a difference by helping out our community and making it a better place for everyone. We feel like every good thing you do makes the world a little more of a better place.”

The Community Fridge motto is simple: “Take what you need, leave what you can.” Those that are in need of nutritious food can help themselves, and members of the community are welcome to contribute what they’re able.

“The food struggle is real for so many people,” fridge organizer Jackie Goode said. “I was inspired by the Kelowna Community Fridge and wanted to do the same in our community. Armed with an idea and passion for the project, the next step was to find a location for the structure.”

Located at the Winfield United Church at 3751 Woodsdale Road, the structure can be accessed on the west-facing side of the building.

Joan Kessler, church minister, said they were excited to be asked to be the host site for the fridge and support the mutual aid project.

The fridge accepts fresh, frozen and non-perishable foods as well as hygiene items. They also accept monetary donations to purchase fresh food.

To support the project with a donation, send an e-transfer to lccfridge@gmail.com.

