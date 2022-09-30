Paddling across Okanagan Lake for Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Police officers from the West Kelowna RCMP and students from Constable Neil Bruce Middle School paddled across Okanagan Lake to honour Truth and Reconciliation Day on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Using canoes, the group left Kelowna’s City Park and made their way to Westbank First Nations (WFN) beach where they were greeted by the WFN Chief, Council, elders, and invited community members.

“The paddlers presented the Chief and elders with an ‘Every Child Matters’ drum created by the Indigenous Leadership Class to commemorate the Truth and Reconciliation Day,” said Cst. Rolly Williams of the West Kelowna RCMP Indigenous Policing Unit and organizer of the event.

WFN Knowledge Keeper and Councillor Jordan Coble taught the officers and students to sing the Okanagan song.

“I am proud to see our police officers continue to build relationships in our community as we acknowledge Canada’s second annual National Day of Truth and Reconciliation,” said Staff Sergeant Duncan Dixon, West Kelowna Detachment Commander.

