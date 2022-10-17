Student voices heard in Central Okanagan elections

Though they may not be of age yet, Central Okanagan’s students had their voices heard this municipal election.

As part of the Student Vote program going on in towns and cities across the province, schools took part in mock elections to ‘determine’ the next mayors and councillors in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, and Lake Country.

In terms of mayoral races, the students’ voices very much echoed that of the voting age, with Tom Dyas beating out incumbent Colin Basran 619-466.

For council, Susan Ames led the way with 351 votes, ‘elected’ alongside Chris Becenko (238), Amarit Brar (248), Ron Cannan (197), Maxine DeHart (232), Indy Dhial (186), Tom MacAuley (185) and Mohini Singh (207).

Incumbent West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom won the student vote in a landslide, earning 350 votes to Andrew Kwaczynski’s 98.

The top vote-getter for a council seat was Tom Groat with 272, who was joined at the table by Tasha Da Silva (254), Rick De Jong (217), Stephen Johnston (207), John S. Martin (192), and Carol Zanon (196).

Peachland Elementary School chose their next mayor to be Patrick Van Minsel, who also won the actual election, ticking his name on the ballot 36 times. Keith Fielding received four votes, and Cindy Fortin two.

With Blair Ireland already acclaimed as mayor in Lake Country, Davidson Road Elementary chose Michael Lewis as a councillor-at-large, Riley Hastings to represent Okanagan Centre, and Heather Irvine to represent Winfield.

