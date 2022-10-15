Student trio advocate for Kelowna Secondary School to switch to LED lighting

Three Ecole Kelowna Secondary School students have presented an idea to save the school district $73,357 a year in operating costs.

Appearing before the Central Okanagan Board of Education last Wednesday, Vivian Bruce, Olivier Parrott-Landry and Anna Spraggs made their case for how replacing the fluorescent lights with LED lights will decrease the school’s operating costs and provide a better learning environment for students.

While the project would require a $539,600 capital investment to replace the KSS lighting, the payback in cost savings would cover that cost in six years, with some support from applicable energy savings grants and the FortisBC rebate program.

In their presentation, the students talked about the health hazards of fluorescent lighting, from creating a toxic office and classroom environment to landfill disposal challenges and the constant generated ‘buzz’ the lights generate.

Trustee Norah Bowman acknowledged the students’ health concerns issues, saying she would prefer to work in a dark office rather than have the fluorescent lights on, while trustee Amy Geistlinger complimented the students for the thoughtful effort that went into their plan.

Harold Schock, energy and sustainability manager for Central Okanagan Public Schools, said an LED light replacement project is currently being completed at Mount Boucherie Secondary.

***

Christi Ogg, a Peachland Elementary School teacher, was saluted by the board of education for being a recipient of a regional certificate of excellence for the 2022 Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence.

Wendy Briggs, principal of Peachland Elementary, described Ogg, a Kindergarten/Grade 1 teacher, as “the most humble person I know” in listing out the variety of roles she fills at the school beyond teaching in the classroom.

Those duties include the school teacher rep for the Central Okanagan Teachers Association, mentor for student teachers and the school technology lead.

“She is the most kind person I know and a joy to work with,” said Briggs.

***

The board of education has declared the week of Oct. 17-21 as School Bus Safety Week across the school district.

***

The board extended its appreciation for the efforts of the Central Okanagan Parent Advisory Council and district student council to cohost an all-candidates forum on Zoom for trustee candidates on Oct. 3.

Simon Adams, president of COPAC, said the event had an audience of more than 200 viewers and subsequent viewers of the recorded event online have topped 1,000.

“That is more people than likely would have gathered for an in-person event so it has been well received and we thank the candidates who participated,” Adams told the board.

***

Tina Clarke, a teacher at Ecole Kelowna Secondary School, has received a 2022 American Geographical Society Fellow award.

The honourary fellowships are bestowed on individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of geography.

***

The 2022 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education ceremony was held Friday, Oct. 14, in Victoria.

Three Central Okanagan school teachers were nominated in the Outstanding New Teacher category: Rupy Aujla, Ellison Elementary; Rob Bennett, Ecole Kelowna Secondary; and Carmen McDowell, Rutland Middle.

Nicole Rishaug, a student success team advocate from Mount Boucherie Secondary, was also nominated in the Outstanding Support – School Community category.

***

The last board of education meeting for the current school trustees will be Wednesday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m.

The swearing in ceremony for the new board elected in the Oct. 15 civic election, will take place Wednesday, Nov. 2, 6 p.m.

Both meetings will be at the Central Okanagan Public Schools administration building on Hollywood Road in Kelowna.

