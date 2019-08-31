Student takeover: 700 UBC Okanagan first years explore Big White

As part of Jump Start, UBCO students were treated to a scenic chairlift ride, hike

New UBC Okanagan students were treated to a proper taste of summer with a scenic chairlift ride up the Bullet Chair, a hike and a tour of the village at Big White.

More than 700 first-year students took the trip up to Big White Ski Resort to explore the area as part of UBCO’s Jump Start multi-day orientation event. This year’s event was the biggest group hosted in the resort’s summer operations history.

READ MORE: It’s almost moving day at UBC Okanagan

“It’s always a pleasure and there’s always excitement in our village when we see the excited faces of students from all over the world here at Big White to start a new chapter in their education and to come and play in supernatural British Columbia,” the resort’s senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall said.

Jump Start not only shows the new domestic and international students to the campus but to university life, faculty members, new friends and amenities in the area, including the ski hill.

“The energy and enthusiasm this group of first-year students brought to Big White was incredible,” sales manager Katie Balkwill said. “UBC Okanagan is recognized around the world and Big White was thrilled to host these bright young minds as they transitioned to university.”

Once the small army of students made their way down the mountain, they were treated to a gala dinner in Kelowna and a karaoke night.

READ MORE: Dance is not always sunny when you’re male: Kelowna dancer

READ MORE: No bus in the 11th hour: Lake Country mom

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Car-jacking attempts in South Shuswap shock residents, stall traffic

Just Posted

Lake Country Judo Club staying put

The club is getting two new senseis to keep the almost 40-year-old club going

UPDATE: Vehicle fire on Highway 97 between Vernon and Lake Country extinguished

Vehicles are slow going in the southbound lane of Highway 97 just after Predator Ridge

More ‘meat’ than usual at Kelowna-based vegan restaurant

One patron of Kelowna’s Naked Café took the establishment’s name a little too seriously

Student takeover: 700 UBC Okanagan first years explore Big White

As part of Jump Start, UBCO students were treated to a scenic chairlift ride, hike

No bus in the 11th hour: Lake Country mom

School bus eligibility cutoffs leave residents of the Lakes taking the shoelace express

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Truck fire delays motorists on Silver Star Road

A truck hauling a trailer caught fire just after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon

Car-jacking attempts in South Shuswap shock residents, stall traffic

Police aircraft, police cars respond to man’s attempts to get in vehicles in Sunnybrae

Shuswap widow shocked after ornament taken from grave

Woman doesn’t want anyone to be surprised like she was before signs are posted

False alarm for downed helicopter in Skaha Lake

Emergency responders called out but it was a false alarm

One dog dies, other pups sick after visiting Penticton park

One of three dogs that became sick around the same time at a Penticton mobile home park has died

Vehicle linked to gangs believed to be set ablaze in Kamloops

Vehicle fire in Rose Hill, Kamloops, deemed suspicious

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

Most Read