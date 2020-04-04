Centre for Arts and Technology in Kelowna’s Landmark District. (Contributed)

Student at Kelowna digital arts school potentially tests positive COVID-19

The CATO student claimed they first exhibited symptoms the day before the campus officially closed

A student attending a Kelowna digital arts school allegedly tested positive for a case of COVID-19.

The student at the Centre for Arts and Technology Okanagan (CATO) told a department head they had tested positive for the virus on March 30. This prompted a quick response from the school, which reached out to Interior Health the following day and informed students and staff of the potential exposure in an April 2 email.

“Yesterday we received notice that one of our students tested positive for COVID-19,” read the email from the director of student success, Randal Typusiak. “This student first exhibited cold-like symptoms on March 17, the day before the campus was officially closed, but they may have also been on campus in the five-day incubation period prior to that. The student has since been in self-quarantine and recovering at home.

“In this case, since the 14-day window for self-isolation ended a few days ago and since I assume that all of you have already been following good social distancing practices, we feel there isn’t anything you need to concern yourself with at this time.”

Typusiak said the school has not yet received confirmation from any health authority that the information provided by the student is factual. However he wanted to err on the side of caution and inform his students and staff.

“The health and safety of everyone in the CATO family is always a prime consideration,” said Typusiak. “Even though we felt that this new information doesn’t come with any specific current medical concerns, we also felt it was/is our responsibility to keep everyone informed on anything which might have any impact on your day-to-day lives, even if the probability is extremely remote.”

The Kelowna Capital News reached out to Interior Health but it declined to offer a statement.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

READ MORE: Interior Health confirms five additional cases in West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

READ MORE: Q&A: Interior Health CEO answers questions on COVID-19 response

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
KGH Foundation establishes COVID-19 response fund to support frontline workers
Next story
VIDEO: How doctors in Canada will decide who lives and dies if pandemic worsens

Just Posted

KGH Foundation establishes COVID-19 response fund to support frontline workers

Doctors, nurses and staff have been challenged to pivot operations to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic

General exposure to public low after inmate tests positive for COVID-19: Interior Health

The Okanagan Correctional Centre inmate is receiving appropriate care

Children of frontline workers to return to Central Okanagan schools

Approximately 500 K-6 students will return as 25 schools open doors on Monday

Four vehicle crash stalls traffic in Glenmore

The four-vehicle fender bender took place about 4:15 p.m.

Student at Kelowna digital arts school potentially tests positive COVID-19

The CATO student claimed they first exhibited symptoms the day before the campus officially closed

VIDEO: How doctors in Canada will decide who lives and dies if pandemic worsens

Officials in several provinces have been developing guides so that doctors don’t feel alone

‘Little python’ found in Victoria apartment being cleaned for new renters

Snake taken to CRD Animal Shelter to be claimed

Colouring book will feature images of Summerland

Project is a joint initiative of Summerland Museum and Summerland Community Arts Council

Sex workers face new risks during COVID-19 pandemic

‘Desperation has kicked in’ for vulnerable, undocumented workers unable to access help

Unclear if Cowichan couple refusing to self-isolate will face penalty

No fines or charges have been laid to date, including Cowichan couple who won’t self isolate

Food support continues for Okanagan students despite school closures

Kids aren’t going hungry thanks to Kal Rotary and Starfish Backpack program

Emergency services respond to numerous incidents on Highway 1

Today there were multiple semi truck crashes on Highway 1 and a collision by the hospital

Large item collection events cancelled in Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Concerns about spread of COVID-19 led to decision to cancel collection events

COVID-19: Postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says

Contract with private surgical clinic to help clear backlog

Most Read