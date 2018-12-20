Stuart Park fire pit blazes once more

The fire pit at Stuart Park that has warmed skaters and families for the past three years is burning bright again. The City of Kelowna had temporary turned the natural gas fire off at request of FortisBC and the B.C. government in efforts to cut back on province wide natural gas usage.

Tom Wilson at the City of Kelowna says there had been calls of concern on why the fire pit hadn’t been started.

“The city wanted to do its part in cutting back on the use of city-controlled natural gas,” Wilson said. “Luckily we’ve had some warmer weather so far which has helped the skaters at Stuart Park. We also reduced temperatures at city buildings and at city pools to lower the demand, and do our bit.”

The large flame was recently upgraded this year to support a bigger flame, and has been usually turned on at the same time as the Stuart Park ice rink. After the almost three week delay, the fire pit will be on for the remainder of the winter.

The city will continue to monitor the the flame’s schedule throughout the day, but has been told that FortisBC is back on track after the initial conservation efforts.

