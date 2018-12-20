A view through the flame. Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News

Stuart Park fire pit blazes once more

The fire pit will return to keeping skaters warm after a temporary delay

The fire pit at Stuart Park that has warmed skaters and families for the past three years is burning bright again. The City of Kelowna had temporary turned the natural gas fire off at request of FortisBC and the B.C. government in efforts to cut back on province wide natural gas usage.

Tom Wilson at the City of Kelowna says there had been calls of concern on why the fire pit hadn’t been started.

“The city wanted to do its part in cutting back on the use of city-controlled natural gas,” Wilson said. “Luckily we’ve had some warmer weather so far which has helped the skaters at Stuart Park. We also reduced temperatures at city buildings and at city pools to lower the demand, and do our bit.”

The large flame was recently upgraded this year to support a bigger flame, and has been usually turned on at the same time as the Stuart Park ice rink. After the almost three week delay, the fire pit will be on for the remainder of the winter.

The city will continue to monitor the the flame’s schedule throughout the day, but has been told that FortisBC is back on track after the initial conservation efforts.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New B.C. highway webcams added in time for holiday travel

Just Posted

Kelowna axe throwing business hosts Team Sweden

The Swedish junior hockey team stopped in at Kelowna’s Axe Monkeys.

Stuart Park fire pit blazes once more

The fire pit will return to keeping skaters warm after a temporary delay

Westside to get technology focused library

The Okanagan Regional Library will be opening the second Westside location in spring

Dan Mangan addresses his colliding worlds with fifth album

The Vancouver based musician will perform in Kelowna Feb. 13

Okanagan College culinary students cook up holiday dinner

The students will prepare the upcoming holiday dinner at Parkinson Recreation Centre

Wild animals, crazy stunts: Here’s what went viral in B.C. for 2018

Nail salon fights, famous trumpeters, oh my!

Straight from DeHart

When one door closes in the local restaurant scene, another opens.

New B.C. highway webcams added in time for holiday travel

Fort St. James, Houston, Cranbrook, Victoria views added to DriveBC network

Bah humbug: Canadians’ donations to charity down 30% since 2006

B.C. placed 54th overall in a ranking of charitable generosity of North American regions

Adding more women’s and unisex bathrooms could help stores’ bottom line: UBC

The time customers spend waiting for the washroom is time they could have spent shopping

B.C. YouTube sensation removes breast implants after years of illness

Former Shuswap resident Karissa Pukas wants women to be informed about breast implants.

Coerced sterilization reports sparking concern in Canada’s medical community

Gigi Osler says no person should have a procedure performed without free, prior and informed consent

Allowing municipalities to opt out of pot shops helps black market: experts

Ontario government said that it will only issue 25 retail licences by April

Three-year-old run over in Prince George parking lot

One tire of an SUV drove completely over the child’s mid-section

Most Read