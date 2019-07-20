Update: Structure fire reported in Kelowna industrial area put out

A structure fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. off Sexsmith Road

UPDATE: 4:23 p.m.

The reported fire at a Kelowna buisness on Cambro Road has been extinghuised.

Emergency crews are reportedly remaining on scene to assess the damage.

___

Original 3:45 p.m.

Fire crews are responding to a reported structure fire in Kelowna.

The Kelowna Fire Department received calls of a fire in the industrial area on Cambro Road, off of Sexsmith Road.

Initial reports said the fire could be located at Cascades Recovery, a recycling plant.

More details to come.

