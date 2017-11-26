Strong winds to hit southern Interior

Environment Canada says winds of up to 80 km/h will occur in regions across the south Interior today

Hold on to your hats, as Environment Canada says it’s about to get windy.

Strong westerly wind gusts of up to 80 km/h are expected to develop late this afternoon and early this evening as a vigorous cold front crosses the southern Interior.

The risk for the strongest gusts are in the early evening across 100 Mile, South Thompson, Nicola, Shuswap and North and Central Okanagan districts, with winds are expected to ease through the evening.

Meanwhile, a snowfall warning remains in effect for a section of the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, with 15 centimetres of snow in the forecast.

