A map showing the Trout Creek Watershed, the proposed site of New Brenda and Peachland Lake. (Contributed)

‘Strong opposition’ from Peachland council to new work at Brenda Mines site

A Vancouver company is looking to do exploratory work

Proposed exploratory work near the former Brenda Mines site was met with hard-nosed opposition from Peachland council.

But the firm stance shown by councillors may be in futility.

Vancouver company, Flow Metals Corporation, is hoping to find what kind of minerals may still be present in the area that has not been active for the past three decades.

The proposed work would mainly involve cut lines and induced polarization surveys, a geophysical imaging technique involving wires strung across rods driven into the ground.

“It’s not very destructive, there’s a little bit of tree removing and possibly clearing,” said director of operations Shawn Grundy in his presentation to council. “But there is also some mechanical trenching proposed as well and that is a bit more destructive.”

The trenching, Grundy said, would be 480 metres long.

Work is proposed between both the Peachland and Summerland watersheds.

“We’re very hesitant to support any sort of industry within our watershed,” said Grundy.

Grundy said the district would like to see an updated comprehensive watershed assessment prepared by industry, and the stance will remain firm until that is done.

While staff recommended council’s non-support on the item, Mayor Cindy Fortin thought that didn’t send the message quite well enough.

“Maybe we could put that council ‘strongly’ opposes the mining exploration,” she said.

And the motion was subsequently passed by council to ‘strongly oppose’ the mining exploration.

“It may seem like a futile gesture, but it’s something we need to do,” said one councillor. “I think us sending a consistent message is a prudent and responsible thing to do for our taxpayers.”

Should Flow Metal’s operations continue regardless of council’s recommendation, the district will request certain conditions be followed, including the protection of source water, new roads to be completed and fully restored following the project’s completion, a remediation plan, and that a 50 per cent increase be instituted around all lakes and streams.

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she’s heard rumblings of possible protests if the mining company is granted provincial approval, the only approval they require to move forward.

