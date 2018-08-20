Federal International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr (centre) talks with KF Aerospace officials Gregg Evjen (left) and Tracy Medvein during a visit to the Kelowna company Monday. —Image: Stephen Fuhr/Kelowna_Lake Country MP

Stream of federal Liberal ministers and MPs to pass through Kelowna this week

In addition to ministers making announcements, the Pacific Liberal caucus will meet in the city

Kelowna is proving a popular spot for federal Liberal MPs—especially this week.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr will be busy playing host over the next few days with International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr and Veteran’s Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan both in Kelowna today, Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Minister Patricia Hajdu and National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan scheduled to be in town Thursday along with federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay, and the Liberal’s Pacific caucus in the city Wednesday and Thursday.

Last year Fuhr hosted the full Liberal caucus in Kelowna and in 2016 hosted the Pacific caucus.

“It’s a busy time,” said Fuhr, during a stop at KF Aerospace with Carr Monday morning.

While Carr was in Kelowna to talk about international trade deals and how they can benefit local businesses and O’Regan was set to talk to local veterans. MacAulay will be in the city to talk about new export opportunities for Okanagan cherries.

Hajdu and Sajjan will talk with the B.C. Fruit Growers Associaion about the federal Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program.

Fuhr said he expects nine of the federal Liberal MPs from the Pacific region will attend the gathering in Kelowna.

