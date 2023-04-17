Kelowna Regional Transit is operated by First Transit, which is owned by French company Transdev Group. (Black Press file photo)

Strategy session to drive transit in Central Okanagan into the future

Fridays for Future Kelowna wants transit managed locally

UBC Okanagan (UBCO) student group Fridays for Future Kelowna is holding a strategy session April 19 to shape the Central Okanagan’s transit goals.

Students, transit workers, climate activists, and community members have been working to convince BC Transit not to renew the contract with First Transit which runs the Kelowna Regional Transit System (KRT).

The contract expires in 2024. Advocates have called for transit in the Central Okanagan to be managed by a local transit authority.

A link to the strategy session (Zoom) can be found here.

Due to public demand, KRT will be keeping select trips on route 13 Quail Ridge through the spring. In Nov. 2022, safety concerns have prompted an online petition calling for expanded transit service in the area.

READ MORE: Transit riders in Kelowna’s Quail Ridge community concerned about safety

The announcement is part of seasonal service changes in the KRT which start April 30.

For more information on route changes in the KRT visit the BC Transit website.

READ MORE: BC Transit contractor needs to go: Lake Country Mayor

