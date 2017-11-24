Strap on your skates

It’s time to sharpen up the skates.

Free skating at the Stuart Park outdoor ice rink begins on Friday, Dec. 1, weather permitting. Skating will begin at 10 a.m. on opening day and the rink will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until late February.

“Our crews will start laying in the ice in the evenings this week and into next week so we’re on track for opening day,” said Steve Fagan, Arenas and Stadiums Supervisor. “It’s our seventh season and we’ve added a few new things this year. Skaters will really like the new fire pit for warming up when it’s cold, and of course we have the Canada 150 banners around the rink.”

A still-image webcam is set up at the rink so skaters can check ice conditions or see if the rink is closed for maintenance before they head down to the park. The webcam feed is updated every few minutes and is already live so residents can view the ice making process ahead of opening day.

Skates, helmets and EZ bars will be available to rent on site daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the skating season, with the exception of a 6 p.m. closure on Christmas Eve and full closure on Christmas Day. The public is asked to abide by the rink regulations as posted on surrounding signs and are encouraged to wear helmets.

In addition to the outdoor rink at Stuart Park, the Capital News Centre, Memorial Arena and Rutland Arena also have public skating times.

For more information about Active Living and Culture programs and facilities, including public skating times at other ice rinks, or to check out the Stuart Park rink webcam, visit kelowna.ca/recreation.

