Stranger in white truck going door-to-door asking for water samples in Keremeos

A stranger who has been reportedly been going door-to-door in Keremeos looking to get water samples is not affiliated with the Village.
The Village of Keremeos and Keremeos Irrigation District have issued a notification to residents warning about the unknown individual that is not affiliated with either organization.
The man reportedly drives a white truck and has been requesting water samples from residents in the area.
The irrigation district does weekly water testing and annual comprehensive testing, neither of which involve going door-to-door.
The results of the irrigation district’s testing is reported to Interior Health and shared on the Keremeos Irrigation District website.
A request for information from the RCMP was not returned by the time of publishing.
Residents should be extremely cautious in dealing with unsolicited door-to-door salespeople, said the Village in a post on their Facebook page.
Feel free to contact the KID offices with any questions 250-499-5651.
