Stranger in truck grabs boy walking home from school in Kelowna

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was grabbed by a man while walking home from school in the Hollydell area Thursday afternoon.

Police say a black four-door pickup truck pulled up beside the boy as he was crossing the intersection of Monterey Road and Springfield Road on Sept. 17 at approximately 3:35 p.m. The rear passenger, a man, allegedly reached out an open window and grabbed the boy’s backpack, pulling him towards the truck.

The boy managed to escape and ran home without further incident.

The incident was reported to police by a concerned parent.

It is believed there were three people in the vehicle.

The man who allegedly grabbed the child is described as being about 60 years old with a white goatee, wearing a red bandana.

“At this time we don’t know the motivation or intention behind this incident,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP said. “The victim was extremely frightened by the events and we are appealing to the occupants of the vehicle, or anyone with information to come forward immediately and speak with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

