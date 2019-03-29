Stove fire sparked in North Okanagan

BX-Swan Lake firefighters called out for second blaze in as many days

Firefighters are currently on scene at a stove fire just outside of Vernon.

No one was injured in the fire, which was called in shortly before noon Friday at an Old Kamloops Road home.

BX-Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey said smoke was visible upon arrival at the scene.

“Everyone is out safe,” said Wacey.

But crews didn’t even need to get the hoses out as the blaze was snuffed with fire extinguishers, according to a neighbour.

Traffic is blocked in one lane to allow room for the firetrucks.

This is the second day in a row that BX crews have been out to a fire.

See: Vernon’s first grass fire of 2019 sparked

